Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, along with Akshaye Khanna, has been receiving an immense amount of appreciation for the story plot, the stellar star cast and their acting skills. However, within four days of its release, as per media reports, the movie has already earned Rs 75 crore and is expected to cross the 100 crore club very soon. Amidst all these, film exhibitor and former producer Manoj Desai opened up about how Mumbai’s iconic halls are getting housefull shows for Drishyam 2. Scroll below to find out!

For the unversed, Drishyam and Drishyam 2 are based on South Indian movies with the same plot about a man who can do anything for his family, starring Mohanlal.

After years, Mumbai’s iconic halls, Maratha Mandir, which can accommodate 1000 people and Gaiety Galaxy which can accommodate 1200 people seem to have housefull shows for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2. Talking about it, film exhibitor Manoj Desai shared in an interview with the FilmiFever Youtube channel, “We were in tears because Bollywood films were performing so badly. But after so many years, a film has delivered housefull shows.”

Going further in the conversation, Manoj Desai revealed that if Bollywood makes original content, then it might cross Drishyam 2’s success. He added, “But Bollywood doesn’t want to bother. Producers will put the burden on distributors, and the distributors will put the burden on exhibitors. They will be safe, but we’ll be left to pick up the scraps. For the first time in so long, we are bathing in the waters of the river Ganga with them.”

Well, 2022 hasn’t been very fruitful for Bollywood, with only four films that made big scores at the box office. The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Now, it seems Drishyam 2 is also heading towards the same.

