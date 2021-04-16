Kartik Aaryan’s name started trending on Twitter on Friday after reports emerged that he is no longer a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming “Dostana 2”.

As per reports, differences have emerged between the makers and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions have also decided not to collaborate with the actor in future.

Soon after such news reports emerged, a section of netizens started tweeting to claim that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is not an industry insider’s kid.

Many users compared Kartik’s position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism. Kartik’s fans also hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Suddenly negative PR rounding against #KartikAaryan. Unprofessional behaviour blah blah!!! Why there are so much negative article/PR always against outsiders?? Due to this, we lost Sushant. #Kangana is battling through And now #KartikAaryan,” tweeted a user.

“The way Kartik remains unbothered by all the chaos created by that filthy jerk man and his minions and is still being professional by minding his own business is what we call grace that most of them lack. Keep shinning @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan,” wrote another user.

“Those who say #KartikAaryan is unprofessional are the biggest clown. He is one of the most talented, Hardworking, Determined and focused person in this film Industry,” shared another user.

Here are some of the tweets:

Kartik Aryan is pro Modi hence Karan Johar has decided to not to work with him in future. We all remember what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput. https://t.co/PKjecVHolC — desi mojito (@desimojito) April 16, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik No matter what We All Love you and will support you till our last Breath❤ #KartikAaryan We All are with you!🖤 — Kartikian Forever❤ (@kartikeuphoria) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan to be replaced in #Dostana2 due to several reasons.

Get the full scoop now! pic.twitter.com/h7qM28Rac2 — Dekh Jara (@DekhJara18) April 16, 2021

Now it’s #KartikAaryan who is blacklisted by Karan Johar Why doesn’t this man black-list star kids?

Why always an outsider? Why does it always bothers him when it is a talented outsider? Why no such step for talentless star kid?#Dostana2 — Lavina jain (@itslavinaa) April 16, 2021

@TheAaryanKartik we love you. Thank god u left that movie.@Dharmatic_ we already planned to boycott u. No matter if it's Shanaya or Suhana….we all know what u exactly do. U ruin careers like this. Same tricks…@KanganaTeam ma'am hope u speak on this. #KartikAaryan #Dharma — Subhendu Biswal (@Shubh_arambh_) April 16, 2021

#KartikAaryan if you chose to keep quiet when Others were going through it .. how can you expect that it won’t happen to you?! Police Covered Up SSR Murder pic.twitter.com/aThm55HJ3n — JUSTICE4SSR (@justice4_ssr) April 16, 2021

Nothing has changed.. 🤦‍♂️ #KartikAaryan is the next target of movie mafia gangs. First they did the same with #SushantSinghRajput now they're doing this with nation's heartthrob. Karan Johar ko uttha le re baba.. Uttha le 😡😠 https://t.co/NPUZsiXyLp — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) April 16, 2021

These r some of the Blinds written on #KartikAaryan. Time & again he was linked to Sushant Singh Rajput when our Sushant was alive. This Targeted Campaigning started when he gave a 100 Cr Blockbuster Movie #SonuKeTituKiSweety without the help of the Movie Mafia. Thread Continues pic.twitter.com/ah20YwC5wQ — Sushrita (@SushritaR) April 16, 2021

