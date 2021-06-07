Known for his foot-tapping remixes of Bollywood hits, DJ Aqeel feels remixes today fail to make a connection with the audience.

Advertisement

“Remixes today fail to create a connection with the audience. They lack the essence of creating a connection to your soul. That’s what I keep experimenting in my album Nostalgia where I remix old songs with today’s modern essence, which people like about my music,” Aqeel told IANS.

Advertisement

DJ Aqeel shot to fame with remixes like “Keh du tumhe”, “Tu tu hai wahi” and “Shake it daddy mix” in the early 2000s.

How does he look at his journey so far? Answering this, DJ Aqeel said, “It’s been a roller coaster ride for me. With all the highs and lows I have always tried to keep my spirits high because I know I want to keep creating for my lovely fans and audience. That’s what usually keeps me high. The right music makes all the difference. Yes, I have faced a lot of challenges throughout my journey in this industry. But these challenges have always motivated me to try something innovative, keeping the essence of music alive in me.”

Talking about how has music evolved in all the years since he started off in 2000-2001, Aqeel replied, “Music has evolved a lot since the time I started my journey in this industry. Earlier, there were just a few deejays but now it’s like a hub out there. I have worked hard to reach where I am today. It is also exciting to see fresh talent coming in with unique styles. It has changed dynamically. There’s always something new to learn.”

When asked what kind of music does he think the youth of today prefer, DJ Aqeel said, “Most people love Bollywood music but now are transitioning towards other genres like electronic and hip-hop. With the evolution that I have seen over the years,” he informed, adding: “I also keep experimenting with something new every time just like my recent show at Taj Mahal. Many more are coming up.”

Sharing his experience of shooting in the Taj Mahal, Aqeel revealed, “Shooting in one of the seven wonders of the world was one of the best experiences of my life. I had never thought I would come up with something so huge. Fortunately, things worked in our favour. I was overwhelmed when I got permission and approval from our government.”

The musician is also elated at the response he received for his cinematic EDM at Taj Mahal from fans. DJ Aqeel said, “Cinematic live at Taj Mahal on my birthday eve was a huge success, which made it a special one. I was elated to see the response I got from my audience. People from different parts of the world joined the premiere. It was the best gift an artiste could ask for. Love and support from my audience is what keeps me going.”

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Threequel Faces A Whopping Loss Of 9 Crores Due To This Reason?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube