Divya Dutta On Bollywood Bashes: “You Have To Attend It Out Of Certain Social Compulsions”

Divya Dutta is an actress of substance and often one of those few actresses who comes across a filmmaker’s mind when etching an unconventional character. While Divya has confessed to being in love with the idea of catching up with her friends and family whenever time permits, she does not shy away from admitting that Bollywood parties are sometimes a matter of social compulsion.

Speaking about this notion, the Chalk and Duster actress has been quoted saying, “Sometimes there are certain friends you really want to meet. And sometimes the Bollywood parties get on to me beyond a point. There are certain social compulsions that you have to do. I’m famously known to be Cinderella in my friend circle because the moment it the clock strikes 12 or maximum 12:30, I’m gone. But when it comes to Bollywood parties, you have to attend it out of certain social compulsions.”

Divya has no qualms about going anti-social too sometimes and enjoying her own space. Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, the actress further said, “Sometimes I go totally anti-social. I just stay at home cuddled in my bed and watch web series or read or I’m playing with my nephews and niece or my little pet. I do have mood swings which can go into extremes.”

Divya has films like Veer Zara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Badlapur to her credit and will next be seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Mogul and Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!