Actor Sanjay Suri of “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi” and “Jhankaar Beats” fame has been roped in to play a professional cuddler in the short film, “Call Him Eddy“.

The movie is directed by Sanjeev Vig.

Sanjay Suri Turns Professional Cuddler For An Upcoming Project 'Call Him Eddy'
Sanjay Suri Turns Professional Cuddler For An Upcoming Project ‘Call Him Eddy’

Talking about his role, Sanjay said : “At a time when I was already in space of thinking how the virtual world has impacted human relationships and communication, a script like ‘Call Him Eddy’ comes to me.

“It was love at first read! I told the director this film must be made with or without me. Am fortunate that I got to play Eddy. We listen to words before we feel them, a cuddle needs no words.”

Sanjeev Vig is known for his directorial film “Rogan Josh” starring Naseeruddin Shah. Filled with melancholy, the hard-hitting film went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (fiction) in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here