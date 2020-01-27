Disha Patani On Her Role In Mohit Suri’s Malang: “Girls Rarely Get The Opportunity To Play A Baddie”

Disha Patani, who is gearing up for the release of Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer, Malang, is quite happy to be a part of the Mohit Suri film. Malang is an action thriller where we will get to see the Bharat actress perform some really impressive stunts.

Disha is essaying the role of a baddie in Malang and is more than happy to have grabbed the opportunity. Opening up about her character in the film, Disha says that it is very rare that a female lead gets to essay a grey role and she is glad that she took up the role.

During an interview to PTI, Disha revealed, “It was a very exciting role and within five minutes into narration I said yes to it. Because very rarely girls get the opportunity to play grey characters, when I got it, I grabbed it. I love villains. I loved being a baddie.”

When asked who was her motivation for this role, the actress revealed that she took the inspiration from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. She said that Angelina Jolie is one of her most favourite actress in this genre of films. “I look up to her. She is the best baddie in the world, she is the sexiest baddie in the world. I picked up a few things (from her films),” added the Malang actress.

Having worked with directors like Puri Jagannadh in Loafer, Neeraj Pandey in her Bollywood debut M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Ali Abbas Zafar in Bharat, Disha says that she feels like a director’s actor. The actress says that she is completely dependent on her directors for telling her what to do because they know the script well. “I have been very fortunate to work with these great directors… I am blessed to work with directors, who are good actors,” said Disha.

Malang is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

