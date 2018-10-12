Dilip Kumar Health Update: Discharged From Hospital, Doctors Advise Complete Rest!

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, 95, was on Thursday discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for recurrent pneumonia, said his family friend.

Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, informed his fans via social media that Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home.

“Doctors have advised complete rest, isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers,” Farooqui wrote.

Allah ka shukr hai @TheDilipKumar Saab hospital se discharge hogaye Aur abhi ghar pohoch gaye hain. Doctors have advised complete rest isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers. More updates later. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) October 11, 2018

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here on October 7 due to severe chest congestion.

The nonagenarian, known for films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam, was admitted to the hospital last month too due to pneumonia.