It is indeed a black day for the entire Indian film industry as we have lost one of the gems of our industry, Dilip Kumar. The news came as a piece of shock for everyone and broke a million hearts. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor paid their tribute to the late actor. The legendary actor was a very strong pillar of our industry, and all his films were classic. But did you know? There were certain films that never saw the light of the day, and one of them was with Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra.

Yes! You heard it right. The film was titled Asar, and PeeCee has spoken about this film in her recently released memoir Unfinished. Unfortunately, this film got shelved even before it began filming. Read on to know more about this film below.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, even the mahurat shot of Asar had taken place. This shot was held at Royal Palms Golf Club, Goregaon. Then what happened that this Dilip Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra starrer got shelved?

As per Priyanka Chopra’s novel, Unfinished, she has mentioned that she had to undergo minor nose surgery right before the shooting could begin. This surgery did not go as planned, and the actress’ face completely changed. This was the same time when she had signed four films, three in Hindi and one in Tamil. One of these films was Asar starring the late Dilip Kumar Ji and Ajay Devgn. Due to her changed look post-surgery, she was dropped out of the project.

Asar was scheduled to be directed by Kuku Kohli and Produced by Dinesh Patel. After Priyanka was dropped, the film got shelved due to unknown reasons.

Had this film been made, Priyanka Chopra and Ajay Devgn would have been the two lucky actors to have worked with the legendary Dilip Kumar.

