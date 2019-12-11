Diet Sabya Clarifies Its Stand After Rhea Kapoor & Masaba Gupta Accuses The Instagramer For Getting Personal

People who follow fashion in India are well aware of who Instagrammer Diet Sabya is. The anonymous account points out plagiarism in the fashion industry recently called out designer Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor. Later the two accused him of entitlement and it is now in a long statement that the Fashion police clarified his stand.

It was recently when in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rhea and Masaba who recently launched their new collection, accused Diet Sabya of getting personal by commenting on people’s body, hair, makeup and several aspects.

The instagrammer, in its stand, put up the video of the two ladies accusing it and wrote a long statement. The statement read as saying, “Stands by/for a lot of things. What we don’t stand for is entitlement and acquisitions that don’t hold true. We don’t owe any explanations to anyone. We are also not going to sit here and count the number of ways we’ve been helpful to young designers, and the fashion community-at-large.”

Diet Sabya added, “We are saving that for a memoir (LOL). However, it is important to state facts. We DO NOT comment on bodies, and appearances. We don’t even comment on hair & make-up. We don’t comment on cosmetic surgeries, botox, fillers etc. Reason? It is simply not our place to do so. We comment on FASHION. And, we are the first ones to call out photoshop. And, we will continue to do so. Because it is important. Because 2020! Because one cannot claim to be a beacon of hope for the body-inclusive community if they choose to photoshop their images to an extent where it starts looking like a blur tool went on a field trip. We are also the first ones to rectify if we fuck up. Because if you can dish it, you should be able to take it too. Lastly, we would also like to point out that the people on the Internet are extremely smart. They are aware and can see through gimmicks. So, even if Diet Sabya ceases to exist tomorrow, the Internet will always be there to remind us that we need to do better. It will definitely be there to call us out our collective bullshit. That’s all!”

Let’s see what Masaba and Rhea have to say about this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!