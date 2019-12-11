Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar are two of the top Bollywood superstars for close to 30 years. Their films have contributed immensely to the industry and have many times clashed with each other too. Both superstars enjoy a huge and loyal fan following which always keep on fighting on social media to prove their favourite one better.

But no matter how much their fans fight with each other, SRK & Akshay share a cordial bond personally. This was visible again at a recent award function where Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan was clicked candidly while chatting with Khiladi Kumar. The picture is now going viral on social media and is being loved by the fans of both sides. Have a look at how the fans of SRK & Akshay reacted to the pic-

Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar Together In Dhoom 4? Fans Get Too Excited After Seeing Them Together At A Recent Award Function
Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar To Work Together In Dhoom 4? Check Out What Led To The Speculations

A fan also imagined both of them together in Dhoom 4! Just Imagine!

Well! Whether they come together for Dhoom 4 or not, it’s really heartwarming to see them together in a pic. What do you say?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his last film of 2019 Good Newwz. The comedy-drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

There has been no announcement from Shah Rukh Khan regarding his next film after the Zero debacle. However, he is expected to make a big announcement soon.

