Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar To Work Together In Dhoom 4? Check Out What Led To The Speculations

Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar are two of the top Bollywood superstars for close to 30 years. Their films have contributed immensely to the industry and have many times clashed with each other too. Both superstars enjoy a huge and loyal fan following which always keep on fighting on social media to prove their favourite one better.

But no matter how much their fans fight with each other, SRK & Akshay share a cordial bond personally. This was visible again at a recent award function where Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan was clicked candidly while chatting with Khiladi Kumar. The picture is now going viral on social media and is being loved by the fans of both sides. Have a look at how the fans of SRK & Akshay reacted to the pic-

2 self made superstars of Bollywood in one frame. Kuch actors ke baap unke Godfather hote hai Bollywood mien. Lekin Inn dono actors Ka godfather inka hardwork hai.@iamsrk@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/cX4GAqFvTy — JATIN (@JatinSRKian) December 10, 2019

HQ picture of King Khan with Akshay Kumar last night ❤️ #ThePowerList2019 pic.twitter.com/IzdSiJOq8z — sohail (@sohail_4srk) December 10, 2019

For All Akshay Kumar Fans and SRK fans those who r fighting with each other unnecessarily….#AkshayKumar #SRK https://t.co/Do7hF0VG77 — Dhananjay Jena (@dhananjay9_jena) December 10, 2019

Look at Akshay the Way he holded Srk's Hand it Shows that he is the Most Humble man not only for Poor or Common ppl but also to those who are there at his level Two Gems of Bollywood 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bAj4pEeSJU — David Williamson (SRH 🧡)🇮🇳 (@DaviWilliamson) December 10, 2019

A fan also imagined both of them together in Dhoom 4! Just Imagine!

Dhoom 4 with Akshay as the cop and SRK as the Villain 😋 https://t.co/iGgyrznq25 — Hammad (@itshammad7) December 10, 2019

Well! Whether they come together for Dhoom 4 or not, it’s really heartwarming to see them together in a pic. What do you say?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his last film of 2019 Good Newwz. The comedy-drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

There has been no announcement from Shah Rukh Khan regarding his next film after the Zero debacle. However, he is expected to make a big announcement soon.

