Jai Mummy Di: Ahead Of Trailer’s Release, Sunny Singh Reveals Interesting Scoop About The Film

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall impressed everyone with their cute chemistry in Luv Ranjan’s cult comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The duo has joined hands once again for yet another quirky comedy titled Jai Mummy Di. To be produced by Luv Ranjan under the banner of Luv Films, the movie has been directed by Navjot Gulati who is making his directorial debut with the project.

As the title hints itself, Jai Mummy Di revolves around the sweet and sour relationship between the mothers of the lead actors and how it affects their romance. Besides Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall, the film also features Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon in important roles. With such fabulous actors onboard, we are definitely looking forward to watching Jai Mummy Di in cinemas.

If you have been waiting for the trailer of the film, we have the good news. The makers and the entire cast are gearing up to unveil the trailer of the film soon. But before that, get a glimpse of the lead pair in this exclusive still from the film.

Talking about the film, Sunny Singh says that he feels a lot of people are going to connect to the premise of Jai Mummy Di. He adds, “It displays what happens at Punjabi weddings, what goes on behind the scenes and tackles with real situations we have all been through and is made in a realistic fashion. So it has all the drama with the bride and groom’s family, the music and dance, the entire package!”

The actor, who is currently seen in a cameo appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star, Kartik Aaryan, says that he loved working on it.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on 17th January 2020.

