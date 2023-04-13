Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar made it to the headlines in February due to his remarks in Pakistan. During a function, he schooled the neighbouring country over the tension in relations between India and Pakistan. He made a point about how Pak has always indirectly supported terrorism and referred to the 26/11 attacks that took place in Mumbai. Now, Wasim Akram has reacted to it!

For those who don’t know, it was in February that Akhtar attended an event in Pakistan. There he spoke about the importance of maintaining a good bond between the two neighbouring countries. He was told that Indians think all Pakistanis are terrorists. Responding to it, he said that they shouldn’t feel offended as the attackers of the horrific 26/11 incident are still roaming freely in their country. The remark was applauded by Kangana Ranaut, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and many others.

Ahead of his film debut, Money Back Guarantee, Wasim Akram spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times. When asked about Javed Akhtar’s remark about Pakistan, he said, “I would not like to comment on political subjects as I am here to promote my film. If I was invited to another country I would find positive things to say about it.”

Meanwhile, reacting to his own viral remark, Javed Akhtar told NDTV, “They all (Pakistanis) clapped. They agreed with me. There are many people who admire India and want to have a relationship with us. We tend to think of countries as a monolith. That is not the case. How do we connect with millions of people who want to connect with India.”

