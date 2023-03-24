Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest superstars present in Indian cinema. While the actor has a great fan following amongst audiences, he is equally loved and appreciated amongst the film fraternity. Recently, veteran actor Dharmendra praised Kartik Aaryan for his honesty and innocence.

Recently, in conversation with one of the leading portals, the iconic Dharmendra talked about Kartik. He said, “It is far easier to play larger-than-life characters than real-life characters.” The veteran actor continued saying “He is a hardworking, sincere young man. Usske chehre main ek masoomivat aur imaandari hai (his face communicates an innocence and honesty).My fans like me for the same qualities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan’s character in the film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, is of a working class man who with his clothes and mannerisms, represents the common man’s spirit and determination.

Currently netizens are showering praises and love for Kartik Aaryan for his power-packed performance as Bantu in Shehzada. From action sequences, and romantic ones to his bang-on monologue delivery, everything about Kartik’s performance in Shehzada was applauded. Meanwhile, on the film front, besides Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Must Read: Pathaan Steals Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada & Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee Screen In Gaiety Galaxy & Other Theatres? All Eyes On Tu Jhooti Mai Makkaar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News