Whenever two different film industries come together to produce a movie or a series, there’s always an excitement to know how the final product will be. Demon Hunters is one such movie, where artists from different cinematic worlds have come together. It’s a joint production by Indian and Taiwanese artists. Directed by Chen Mei-juin, a glimpse of the movie will soon be made available to the world.

Demon Hunters Cast

The cast of the action-horror comedy includes Arjan Bajwa, J.C. Lin, Regina Lei, Jack Kao, and Harry Chan. Chen Mei-juin’s movie is jointly produced by Taiwan’s Light House Productions and India’s Kleos Entertainment Group. Tony Cheung has worked as the film’s DoP.

Demon Hunters First Footage At Cannes Film Market

The first footage of the film will be screened at Cannes 2024. The cast is ecstatic about the movie getting such a big platform to share its first glimpse. About the same, Cindy Shyu of Light House Productions said that the film is a testament to the power of collaboration. It’s a unique blend of action and comedy, and they’re thrilled to present it on a global stage.

Kleos Entertainment Group’s Gayathiri Guliani said that Demon Hunters embodies their commitment to pioneering and setting the standard for presenting captivating content to the global audience. Actor Arjan Bajwa, who was seen in Prime Video’s Bestseller, shared, “Being a part of ‘Demon Hunters’ has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjan Bajwa (@iarjanbajwa)

Director Chen Mei-juin also stated, “Creating ‘Demon Hunters’ has been an exhilarating journey. We’ve infused the film with all the ingredients of a wholesome entertainer. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it and to see how they react to the first look at Cannes.”

The horror-comedy will release in theatres in winter 2024.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh & HanuMan Director Prasanth Varma To Collaborate For A Big Budget Period Drama – More Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News