DeepVeer Trends As Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

It’s been a year already when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot and got married in the presence of close family and friends at Lake Como, Italy.

There was a wave of excitement as all the details of the ceremony were under the wraps and the fans being all the more curious for the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big day. Always, having each other’s back making a power couple the actors are couple goals to many. As soon as DeepVeer uploaded the pictures on social media, it had broken the internet with the congratulations coming in.

Today, on 14th November, as DeepVeer celebrate the first year of their marriage. The fans have been flooding social media with wishes for the beautiful pair and the hashtag #DeepVeer has been trending all over Twitter.

Here are a few lovable wishes on this important occasion of her life from her fans:

#DeepikaPadukone and #RanveerSingh mark their first wedding anniversary by praying at the Tirupati. Quite a pretty moment! 😍 pic.twitter.com/G09joXEbvq — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) November 14, 2019

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor – Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Ranveer on the other hand, will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

