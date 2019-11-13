Chhapaak Trailer Ft. Deepika Padukone To Be OUT During This Period?

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. While makers have given out a poster and there were a few onset pictures leaked, fans and the audience is waiting for the film’s trailer to get a glimpse of the film.

Today come in with good news for the fans as the reports suggest that the trailer of Chhapaak will be released in the first week of December. Yes, you read it right, the trailer will be dropping a month before the film releases.

Meanwhile, the first poster that the makers revealed was Deepika’s first looks as the acid attack survivor; the look was welcomed by the audience and was highly appreciated for the authenticity of it.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film stars Deepika as Malti and many pictures from the sets are already out on the internet. This project is also Deepika’s debut as a producer.

Alongside Deepika, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead part. Set to hit the big screens on January 10, 2020, Chhapaak will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She will also be seen in ’83, playing Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife.

