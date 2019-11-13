RT66: Ravi Teja’s Next Action Drama To Go On The Floors From Tomorrow

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s next which has been tentatively titled RT66, starring Ravi Teja has been in talks all across from the past few weeks.

The action drama which also stars the gorgeous Shruti Haasan will be launched tomorrow. Gopichand took on twitter yesterday to share details from RT66 related to the film’s launch along with a brand new poster.

The film will be launched with a Muhurat pooja tomorrow.

Talking about the new poster, one gets to see the portrait of the actor with a gun in his hand.

Apart from Ravi and Shruti, RT66 also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samudrakani in pivotal roles.

The makers have roped in musical sensation S Thaman for the film’s music composition.

RT66 will be produced by Tagore Madhu under Light House Movie Makers Production.

Apart from RT66, Ravi Teja also has a big film in form of Sci-Fi venture Disco Raja which is slated for release on 24th January 2020.

The Ravi Teja starrer is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. Fans of the superstar has a lot of expectations from the Sci-Fi thriller, as their favorite star’s last couple of releases didn’t have a great run at the box office.

Talking about Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starrer has Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha among others in pivotal roles.

The film is been helmed by Vi Anand and it is been produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments.

The music for the Sci-Fi venture too is been composed by S.Thaman.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!