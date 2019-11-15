DeepVeer Anniversary: Not Only Actress, Deepika Padukone Is A Perfect BAHU Too!

#DeepVeer is trending all across the Internet since yesterday, credits to their first wedding anniversary that their massive fan base is rejoicing! The duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted seeking blessings at Tirupathi Balaji yesterday, and Golden Temple today morning. But what caught our attention is this action by DP that totally proves she’s the ideal bahu.

If fans noticed DeepVeer’s wedding pictures properly, one could see a ‘shagun ki thali’ that Deepika got from her in-laws during the wedding rituals. It consisted of a red saree along with sindoor, flowers and the other traditional stuff. Now, the Chhapaak actress could be seen donning the same saree on her first wedding anniversary when she visited the Tirupathi temple. Fans were quick to notice the same, and soon praises for the actress being the perfect bahu revolved all around the internet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika had shared a photo of her husband on Instagram story, where Ranveer is seen sitting with a mask on his face and his hair in a steamer, getting ready for their first anniversary.

The star couple had tied the knot on November 14 last year at Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak“, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s “’83“, which narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

