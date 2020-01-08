Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak Controversy: NOT Rajesh, But THIS Is The Name Of Attacker In The Film!

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has been a center of controversies since yesterday. The movie is releasing this Friday but has already got a very varied response from social media. Trends like #BoycottChhapaak & #ISupportDeepika has been garnered over 600K tweets combined and counting.

One of the controversies that erupted today was the name of the acid-attacker in the movie. According to IMDb, the name of the attacker was stated as Rajesh. People started bashing the makers for converting the religion of the attacker to Hindu. Several reports have claimed that director Meghna Gulzar has changed the name of Nadeem Khan to Rajesh — a 32-year-old man who was behind the acid attack on Laxmi Agarwal.

Several users on Twitter expressed their disappointment over the rumoured change in the ‘name’ of the attacker.

“If Bollywood makes a movie based on true events of 9/11, they’ll portray Osama Bin Laden as Om Prakash Tiwari,” one user posted.

Another user said: “Understand the chronology. Chhapak film is based on Laxmi Agarwal an acid attack survivor. Nadeem Khan is the name of the person who throws acid in real life. In film name is changed to Rajesh … a Hindu name. So Deepika’s visit to JNU is not surprising.”

A Twitter user tweeted, “If crime has no religion, then why does Bollywood feel the need to change the religion of perpetrators even in biopics? Chappak is about an acid-attack survivor, attacked by one Nadeem Khan. Apparently, in the film, his Muslim identity has been hidden and he is given a Hindu name.”

If crime has no religion, then why does Bollywood feel the need to change the religion of perpetrators even in biopics? Chappak is about an acid-attack survivor, attacked by one Nadeem Khan. Apparently, in the film his Muslim identity has been hidden and he is given a Hindu name. — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 8, 2020

Another said, “Hi @deepikapadukone heard that you are fighting for truth. Do you have guts to show that real acid thrower belongs to a peaceful community and his name was not Rajesh?”

Hi @deepikapadukone heard that you are fighting for truth. Do you have guts to show that real acid thrower belongs to a peaceful community and his name was not Rajesh? pic.twitter.com/XNfRGwTPRT — Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 8, 2020

But now as per our exclusive reports, Rajesh is the name of the attacker’s friend in the film. Acid attack on Malti (Deepika Padukone) is done by a lady named Parvin Shaikh. She’s related to Bashir Khan in the film, who plans the attack. Though the film is a fictional story having some of the real incidents from the life of Laxmi Agarwal. Even Vikrant Massey’s character is a fictional addition.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!