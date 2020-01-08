Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior VS Chhapaak Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days Before Release): Ajay Devgn Dominates Maharashtra; Deepika Padukone’s Film Is Pacing Across The Country

In the very first month of the year, the movie buffs will be witnessing the epic clash between Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. Although not full-fledged, the advance booking for both the releases has kick-started and one expects Devgn’s period drama dominating owing to its scale and genre.

Let’s take a look at how Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are faring in advance booking trend:

Mumbai

As Chhapaak is not a commercial entertainer, the advance ticket sale is dull in the city. The film is expected to pick up tremendously, once the positive word-of-mouth takes the charge.

Tanhaji is all set to rule the single screens and the signs are clear with 3 out of 4 shows of Gaiety running full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. 3D version is much more promising with few shows already filling fast, as far as multiplexes are concerned.

Delhi-NCR

Here, Chhapaak is showing some pre-release buzz as some shows are running full to almost full in advance booking.

Tanhaji is trending slightly lower here as compared to DP’s flick but still, there are few shows in filling fast mode.

Bengaluru

The city is all green (available shows) for Chhapaak with just a countable number of shows been allotted as of now.

Bengaluru stays all blank for Tanhaji, as of now.

Hyderabad

In limited available screening, Chhapaak is performing extremely well with 30-35% shows filling fast.

Contrary to Chhapaak, Tanhaji is all green here, which is quite a surprising trend.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune and Kolkata are all blank as of now, while Chennai is impressive with around 30% shows filling fast for Chhapaak.

Tanhaji is good in Pune with around 5% shows are filling fast, while Kolkata is showing just 1 or 2 shows with full to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale. Chennai is all blank.

