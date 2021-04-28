Deepika Padukone is covered with projects and is all set to have a super busy phase ahead. Last year when the country received a bit of relief from the Lockdown imposed due to the pandemic outbreak, started working for Shakun Batra’s next that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa.

For the unversed, Shakun Batra’s next is successfully kept under the wraps, and the makers have not let any details spill out. But seems like the little birdies have now got their hands on some buzz about the film. If the latest reports are to go by the film is being called, a Domestic Noir Drama, and that Deepika is all set to play a fitness coach in the film. Below is everything you want to know and what the source has to say about the same.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone is playing a fitness instructor and her character is based on a celebrity fitness instructor. The head honchos at Dharma have denied this development, but the source is sure about his gossip. The source said, “Deepika plays the role of a fitness instructor. While many in the know say it’s based on a celebrity fitness instructor, the team at Dharma Productions and the writers have completely denied it. But yes, it’s true she plays a fitness enthusiast and a trainer in the domestic noir drama.”

The source did not stop there and ended up revealing alleged plot details about the Shakun Batra directorial. “The plotline goes like this – Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone play sisters in the film. While Deepika is opposite Siddhant, Dhairya plays Ananya’s love interest. Shakun has always got a kick out of complex relationship stories and in this, the complexities come when Deepika gets physically involved with her younger sister Ananya’s partner Dhairya. The whole extramarital issue has been treated with a lot of sensitivity, ala typical Shakun style and it’s an emotional watch,” concluded the source.

