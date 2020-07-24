Actress Deepika Padukone has made a fan happy by sharing his art on her Instagram page.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Deepika and “Baahubali” star Prabhas will come together for a Nag Ashwin directorial. The news left fans excited.

The fan whose art Deepika Padukone has shared is clearly more than excited. The artwork that the actress shared on social media is a sketch that the fan has drawn, of Deepika and Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone has lately been sharing fan-made creations on social media every Friday, calling it FANart Friday and responding to them by expressing gratitude and praise, and also re-posting these sketches.

Just like her fans, she is also looking forward to working in the multilingual pan-India project, which is yet to be titled.

Deepika had earlier tweeted: “Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead… #DeepikaPrabhas @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Shakun Bhatra’s untitled film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

