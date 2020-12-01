It was recently that Deepika Padukone along with Siddhant Chaturvedi shot for their upcoming film in Alibaug. The onscreen couple was spotted by the paparazzi at Gateway of India from where they took the boat and travelled to the shooting spot.

Siddhant Chaturvedi today took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pics from their boat travel. The first pic in the gallery post shows Siddhant, Deepika & director Shakun Batra enjoying the evening sun in the boat. The next pictures are also examples of some beautiful and scenic photography.

Siddhant captioned the pic as, “Sunset lovers”. Take a look at the pictures below:

While the shots shared by Siddhant are really beautiful ones, they are also giving us Tamasha feels all over again. Check out the pics below to know why are we saying so:

What do you say?

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently revealed that she feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika spoke of the startup she has invested in, and congratulated the company for winning a National Startup Award.

The Bengaluru-based startup has been working on technology and innovation in the space industry.

“Congratulations to @BellatrixAero on winning the National Award! I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to play a small part in India’s contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor and well wisher. #JaiHind,” she wrote about the firm, Bellatrix Aerospace.

The superstar actress also recently opened up about the lockdown and said that she has nothing but gratitude, especially for the fact that she and husband Ranveer Singh did not get locked away from each other.

Deepika Padukone told Hindustan Times, “It (lockdown) has, of course, been a difficult time for a lot of people. And that’s why, the one thing that I absolutely feel, this year, is gratitude. Just to be able to be at home with each other, and being safe is a blessing. Thank God, we (she and Ranveer) didn’t get locked down without each other, which happened to quite a few people. So, what more can we ask for.”

