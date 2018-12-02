Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Reception: Well known personalities from Bollywood, sports and political background attended Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception, a black-tie industry party night at The Grand Hyatt on Saturday in Mumbai.
Actors including Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Apte, Jim Sarbh, Lara Dutta along with husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Hema Malini with son-in-law Bharat Takhtani attended the wedding reception.
Uffff! This is what we call POWER COUPLE! ✨💕🔥 @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh looks amazingly HOT for their wedding reception.
So many stars in one frame! @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone pose for a picture with @amitabhBachchan, @chetri_sunil11 and #SonamBhattacharya.
Check out the inside pictures from @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh's reception last night!
Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar also attended the function, along with their respective wives.
For their third wedding reception, the couple arrived looking nothing short of regal as Ranveer wore a classic black piece suit with a bow tie designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. While Deepika was a treat to sore eyes in a jam coloured embellished gown designed by Zuhair Murad.
The list of attendees also included producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his wife Anupama Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with his wife, Kalki Koechlin, Nimrat Kaur, R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje.
KING KHAN @iamsrk poses for a pictures at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@ranveersingh pose for a selfie with @OmungKumar at his wedding reception!
@aanandlrai arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh pose for a happy picture with ace choreographer @boscomartis and @caesar2373!
@therealkarismakapoor arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
Go bling OR go home!✨✨✨ @jacquelinef143 arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh.
@diamirzaofficial with husband @sahil_insta_sangha arrive at the wedding reception of @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone!
Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14 in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.
@mira.kapoor arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
#SanjayLeelaBhansali snapped with #Rekha at the wedding reception of @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone !
Dapper @aaysharma arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
Hotness overloaded! @malaikaaroraofficial snapped at the wedding reception of @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone.
Actor @Varundvn with girlfriend @natashadalal88 snapped at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.
On their return, the two hosted a reception for Deepika’s relatives in Bengaluru, followed by a DJ bash organised by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bavnani for the couple.
The couple then hosted their second wedding reception for Ranveer’s relatives and friends in Mumbai on November 28.
BABA is here! @arjunkapoor arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@KatrinaKaif arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@karanjohar with @ananyapanday, @divyakhoslakumar with husband, @athiyashetty with brother @ahan.shetty, @mahi7781 with wife @sakshisingh_r and @hardikpandya93, @dabbooratnani, @madhuridixitnene with husband and @bhumipednekar arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh.
BACHACHAN's are here! @amitabhbachchan with daughter @shwetabachchan, @wife #JayaBachchan and daughter-in-law @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh.
@itsRohitShetty, @AnushkaSharma and @DianaPenty arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
Kapoor sisters @janhvikapoor, @anshulakapoor, @khushi05k with daddy #BoneyKapoor arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh.
THE NAWABS! #SaifAliKhan with wife #KareenaKapoorKhan, daughter @saraalikhan95 sister @sakpataudi & @khemster2 arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh.
@realpreityzinta, @kritisanon, @hegdepooja, @anaitashroffadajania, @zoieakhtar, #KiranRao, @iamjuhichawla, #RohitDhawan with wife and @SonuSood arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@hrithikroshan, @kunalkkapoorand #NainaBachchan arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh !
#DineshVijan, @imtiazaliofficial and @itssiddharthanand arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
@duttsanjay with wife @maanayata arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
Stunner @saraalikhan95 with designer @abujani1 arrive at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh
On the work front, they were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat.
Ranveer will next be seen in “Simmba“, while Deepika will be seen portraying the character acid attack survivor — Laxmi Agarwal.
@tigerjackieshroff with @DishaPatani snapped at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!
The ULTIMATE beautiful #Rekha arrives at the wedding reception of @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh!