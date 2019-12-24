Deepika Padukone On Her Character Malti From Chhapaak: “Thought If They Would Make Me Look Like Laxmi Or Myself After Makeup”

Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone is one of the most talked-about films currently. The actress stunned everyone with her unconventional first look and placed herself at a special place in people’s heart with the powerful trailer. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on a real-life acid attack incident and Deepika essays the role of an acid attack survivor Malti.

Deepika’s acid-face look was the biggest talk of the town and Deepika finally sat with Anupama Chopra to talk about the same. Deepika revealed that it was not something that crossed her mind at all. Deepika added, “As far as the look is concerned and dropping it all, I am being asked about it everywhere. But it is not something that crossed my mind at all. Ever.”

She continued, “When Meghna came to me last year, I was in a completely different headspace. I had gotten out of Padmaavat. I was looking at doing something contemporary, in Yeh Jawaani or Cocktail space. So she comes home, opens her laptop and starts narrating. In two pages, I was like I am doing this film and she was like ‘Really?’ I said I found my next film, that’s it.”

Deepika revealed that Meghan hugged her later as she took time to realise that Deepika had actually said to a film like this.

The actress further added, “Through the entire process, not once did I think of it from a vanity perspective, or how am I going to shed having looked a certain way or how the audience is going to react. I was thinking about the practicality of it all. There are so many stages to this, how are we going to achieve it. “

“I have never done a prosthetic film, never done a prosthetic-heavy film before and I have never played a real-life, living character before. I had these things in my mind. Are they going to make me look like Laxmi or are they going to make me look like Deepika who had to go through something like this? Those were the technical things I had in my mind,” she said.

Deepika called this process liberating. She said, “it was so liberating because people did not recognize me. We were shooting in Delhi and of course, later the news spread that this film is being shot and I am there. Anywhere we were shooting, I could go without being recognized.”

“People would look at me, they were curious about my face but did not recognize me. Some people were like, is it her, is it not her. It was liberating because it has been a while since I have been able to just go out like that,” she added,” concluded the Chhapaak actress.

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, who will essay the role of Deepika aka Malti’s love interest in the film. The film also marks Deepika’s venture into production. The film will hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

