Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan Had An Ulterior Motive Behind Their Viral Video! Filmmakers, Are Y’All Listening?

It was recently that we saw the video of Hrithik Roshan feeding Deepika Padukone cake broke the internet and took social media by storm. While there is a back story to the event, Deepika in a recent interview has called it a wake-up call for the filmmakers to cast them together and below is what happened.

Hrithik’s last film War garnered a lot of appreciation and has a huge fanbase, adding to the list of fans is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika after watching War compared Hrithik to Death By Chocolate Cake from Korner House. Later when they met at Rohini Iyer’s bash recently, we saw Hrithik feeding the same cake to Deepika and it was cute.

Talking about the viral video in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “That video of him (Hrithik) feeding me the cake was a wakeup call for filmmakers to cast us together.” The actress further revealed how she and Ranveer would pause WAR at various intervals and praise Hrithik Roshan saying, “Kya naachta hai, kya dikhta hai.”

Apart from talking about Hrithik she also spoke about husband Ranveer’s reaction after watching Chhapaak trailer. “After watching the Chhapaak trailer, he recalled the time when we were promoting Goliyon Ki Raasleela… Ram Leela in Jaipur and there was a person, dressed exactly like Shah Rukh Khan, who jumped out of the crowd at me. I had forgotten all about it, but he remembered,” she said.

Deepika is right now promoting her next release Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar and set to release on January 10.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!