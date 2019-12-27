Video: Bheeshma Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin Dancing To Hrithik Roshan’s Ghungroo Song Will Win Your Heart

Gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna and handsome actor Nithiin are quite busy these days with the shoot of Telugu film Bheeshma at gorgeous locations of Positano in Italy. The actors are having a gala time shooting there. Rashmika who is quite active on social media, yesterday took to her Twitter account to share an adorable video along with Nithiin.

The video that we are talking about has Rashmika and Nithiin grooving to the tunes of Ghungroo from Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s last release ‘War’. One must add that the duo of Rashmika and Nithiin nailed the hook step by pulling it off with ease.

Rashmika along with the video tweeted, “Love to you @iHrithik sir,, From #Bheeshma team from Positano Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music.”

Talking about Rashmika and Nithiin’s Bheeshma, the romantic drama venture deals with relationships and emotions.

It will be for the first time where the cine-goers will get to see the fresh Jodi of Nithiin and Rashmika on big screens with Bheeshma.

The Rashmika starrer is been helmed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by Suryadevara under Harika & Hassine Creations banner.

The songs for the Bheeshma is composed by Mahati Sawara Sagar.

