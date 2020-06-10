Deepika Padukone Calls Dad Prakash Padukone As The ‘Best Off-Screen Hero’ While Wishing Him On His 65th Birthday

Actress Deepika Padukone’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone has turned 65 today. On the occasion, Deepika took to social media to pen a birthday wish for her “greatest off-screen hero”.

“To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa,” Deepika Padukone wrote. Along with it, she posted a childhood picture that shows her sitting in her dad’s lap.

Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Open in 1980. He was just 24 when he defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia at Wembley Stadium. In March this year, the badminton ace completed 40 years of winning the title. Deepika Padukone had even written a congratulatory note for him.

“Papa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don”t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!,” Deepika Padukone had shared.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film was based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While Deepika’s performance in the film was lauded, the film failed to rake the desired moolah at the box office.

