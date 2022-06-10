Finally, the Hindi remake of super hit Kannada film Dia is in cinemas now Enjoy ‘Dear Dia’ the musical story with your friends & family.

Advertisement

The film depicts a beautiful and inconceivable love triangle between Mihika Kushwaha, Ujjwal Sharma, and Pruthvi Ambaar, the three principal actors. Dia (played by Mihika) falls in love with Rohit (Ujjwal Sharma), but it takes her three years to reveal her feelings owing to her shy nature.

Advertisement

When everything appears to be going well, they are involved in an accident, and Dia is notified of Rohit’s death. Dia learns that Rohit is still alive when she starts dating Adi (played by Pruthvi Ambaar), and her life takes a new turn. It doesn’t end there; Mihika Kushwaha’s love triangle film has many more pages to be written.

Catch the song link below:



Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, the producer of Dear Dia, expresses his thoughts on the movie:

When being asked, “How Was shooting the Hindi remake of the already-popular South Indian film difficult?” The Producer stated that “No, it wasn’t that tough to shoot the film, as the director of the film already knew the script of the film by heart.”

“What is it about the film ‘Dear Dia’ that you believe will propel it to the top on the super hit movie list?” Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha added that “It was a super hit movie in the Kannada language with no songs and we have added four beautiful songs, sung by iconic singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, Palak Muchhal and Jyotica Tangri. And the movie is going to blast.”

Talking about the film, Mihika Kushwaha says, “We have grown up watching Bollywood movies where the love triangles were always idealistic. But this film has something unique about it. It all feels very real and practicable. We hope that Dear Dia touches your heart and leaves you awestruck.”

Catch The Trailer Link Below:



NETRIX ENTERTAINMENT PVT. LTD. Presents Dear Dia. Produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Directed by KS Ashoka, Starring Mihika Kushwaha, Pruthvi Amber, Ujjwal Sharma and Mrinal Kulkarni among others, Songs by Palak Muchhal, Jubin Nautiyal, Shankar Mahadevan, and Jyotica Tangri. Watch it in the theatres near you from Today i.e., 10th June 2022.

Must Read: When Kajol Answered For Karan Johar Saying “Bigger The Better… Size Matters” On Simi Garewal Asking What Has Life Taught Him!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram