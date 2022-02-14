The true entertainer that he is, Australian cricketer David Warner has asked for “recommendations” for “some new reels”, soon after being bought over by the Delhi Capitals at the ongoing auction for the upcoming IPL season.

Advertisement

The cricketer, who thrilled Sunrisers Hyderabad fans with his cricketing skills on the field, delighted them with his dancing skills outside it. In fact, Warner used to dance to popular Telugu numbers and make reels which the fans loved.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, Warner’s attempts to imitate Allu Arjun’s actions for a punch dialogue from the Telugu blockbuster ‘Pushpa‘ and his efforts to shake a leg to the superhit song ‘Srivalli’ from the same film got fans cheering for him.

Now that he has moved to Delhi, Warner, in a post on Instagram, said, “Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new teammates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of Delhi Capitals. I will need some recommendations for some new reels also.”

While Delhi fans got busy making suggestions for his reels, Hyderabad fans, who kept asking the player to come back to their franchise, urged him to keep doing Telugu reels as well.

A Delhi fan suggested ‘Kacha Badam’ as an option while a Sunrisers fan wrote, “Don’t stop doing reels of Telugu songs David Warner”. Another said, “You missed Hyderabad, but don’t forget Tollywood.”

One franchise might have gained and another might have lost at the auction but David Warner it seems has emerged as a winner for he now seems to have got two sets of fans who are rooting for him!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Gangubai Kathiawadi Over ‘Chhoti Alia Bhatt’ Kiara Khanna’s Viral Reel & Tags Smriti Irani: “Should This Child Imitate A S*x Worker…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube