Daler Mehndi: "I Would Request The Government To Impose Lockdown At Least Twice A Month"

Singer Daler Mehndi is one of the first celebrities to shoot in Delhi-NCR, with the process of unlocking now in place.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Daler and actress Kavita Tripathi shot for their upcoming song “Mamla Gadbad Hai” from the film “Shatranj”. The shooting was held in Noida.

Advertisement

“For the shooting, we got Covid tests done,” said Daler Mehndi, who sees a bright side of the pandemic.

Daler Mehndi feels that since everything came to a standstill owing to Covid-19, it gave people the time to understand themselves and also the opportunity to spend time with their families.

“You must have seen changes, less pollution and cleaner water. But now that there is some freedom, so we are back to the same roads and poor conditions. I would request the government to impose lockdown at least twice a month. Everything should be stopped for two days in a month,” said Daler while interacting with the press at an event that was also attended by producers Anand Prakash and Mrinalni Singh, director Dushyant Pratap, and Kavita.

“Noida must have a film city for shooting purpose. Now almost every state has its own film city. It’s necessary that a film city should be built in Noida for smooth movie shootings,” said director Pratap.

“Shatranj” is an upcoming suspense thriller, which also stars Hiten Tejwani.

Must Read: Bobby Deol Wishes His ‘Brother, Father & Friend’ Sunny Deol A Happy Birthday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube