Actor Vishal Mohan, who assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Guzaarish’ and Rajshree Ojha for ‘Aisha’, is set to feature in the sequel of 1998 film ‘Mehndi’ starring Rani Mukerji and was directed by Hamid Ali Khan.

The sequel will also be helmed by Hamid Ali Khan himself where Vishal will be seen playing the titular role of a Rockstar.

Vishal said, “I’m playing a Rockstar in ‘Mehndi 2’. My character has a journey of coming from a small town who sings for village events to becoming a famous Rockstar.”

He added: “He gets married to a girl who is very supportive towards his journey of becoming a singer but unfortunately after seeing the limelight and the glamour he forgets her. It chronicles the journey of a guy who forgets his family after tasting success which takes a toll on him.”

Revealing the film’s cast and plot he mentioned: “Mostly some of the actors are from the first part and some new actors have joined the cast. I’m very excited to start filming for this. The main intention behind this story is to always stay grounded through your success and failures. It chronicles the journey of a guy who forgets his family after tasting success which takes a toll on him.”

Sharing about how he landed the role, he said: “I got this role because of Hamid Ali sir with whom I worked in Yeh Hoti Hai Maa. Sir really liked my work in that film and offered me Mehndi 2. He really saw the potential in me and gave me that confidence. So that’s how I got a chance to play the male lead in a big film under such an amazing director. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Describing his rapport with director Hamid Ali he shared,”He has made me work in a very different way bringing out my full potential. As a new actor, I felt an ease an confidence on working with Hamid Ali sir. He is very cooperative and disciplined at the same time.”

“He briefs every dialogue like a small story which is very magical. He also shares his anecdotes working with some great actors from the Industry. He is very grounded and simple and treats me like his son. He gave me confidence and placed trust in me.”

