Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani last week released a stunning picture of Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. The actress was seen in a scintillating pose while lying on the sand. Now the ace photographer talks about meeting her for the first time. Read on.

Ratnani unveils his annual calendar photoshoot with a grand event every year. Unfortunately, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic this year he opted to release stunning pictures of Bollywood stars virtually. Several stars like Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Sunny Leone, Saif Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday have featured in his calendar.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani spoke about his connection with Kiara Advani. He said, “Kiara’s first portfolio was shot by me and I used to know her mother when I was an assistant photographer. So she came to me and said that this is her daughter and she introduced us. Earlier what used to happen is that all the girls came with their mother or family. She came alone for the shoot. I was zapped to see that she was not accompanied by anybody. She was so confident in front of the camera. She was full of power and when I saw her through the lens I was like, ‘Man, this girl is amazing’. Actually, whenever a producer or director called me and said that do you know a new girl, I had given her name to a couple of directors. I think one of them even cast her. I thought that this girl is amazing.”

Dabboo Ratnani further added, “I shot for her first film Fugly’s publicity as well and then we did magazine covers and now we have done our calendars together as well. So there are a lot of first with Kiara and me. I always found her extremely confident and very easy to work with, because her mom has known me and they completely trust me. So there is absolutely more confidence and chemistry that we have with each other. Even when we are doing a se*y shot, she is not worried that any bad picture will ever release from my side because she knows she can completely trust us. Manisha being there at the shoot, my kids love her and they keep coming for the shoot. She connects with the entire family. It’s amazing to shoot with her.”

