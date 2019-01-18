Dabangg 3 Villain REVEALED! ‘Chulbul Pandey’ Salman Khan To Face This Star

Putting an end to all the speculations, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan spilled the beans on the commencement of Dabangg 3. The movie will go on the floors in April, thus making the second release of the year for Salman Khan, after Bharat. Now, a fresh development on the project has just broke-in which is sure to arouse the excitement amongst the fans.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, Kannada actor Sudeep will portray a negative role in the commercial pot-boiler. “Sudeep and Salman have been planning to team up on a film since a long time and things have finally fallen in place. The two will engage in Tom and Jerry kind of skirmishes in Dabangg 3. Sudeep’s character has shades of grey,” adds the source close to the daily.

The source further states that director Prabhudeva recently narrated the basic storyline to Sudeep, to which the actor has given a verbal nod.

Dabangg 3 is said to be shot in 90-100 days.

It is also learned that the movie will feature two negative characters and the Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu to play the second one, which is yet to be confirmed.

After wrapping up Kalank, actress Sonakshi Sinha says she will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3.

After a short break in Sri Lanka to ring in the New Year, Sonakshi stepped straight into work mode as she resumed a brief schedule for the shoot of Mission Mangal, which also stars Akshay Kumar. Soon after, she flew down to Bhopal to complete her bit for multi-starrer Kalank.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for Kalank and will resume ‘Mission Mangal‘ once back from Macau and will start Dabangg 3 soon,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

