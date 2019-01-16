Bharat Teaser: 5 Things We’re Sure Will Be A Part Of This Salman Khan’s Republic Day Gift!

Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is currently in the final shooting schedule and marching towards the completion. As director Ali Abbas Zafar stated about making an important revelation about the movie on the special date, it came to the lights that the much-awaited teaser to be out on Indian Republic Day (26th January).

Speaking about the soon-to-be-released teaser, here are the five things we expect from it:

Salman Khan in a new look

As the film depicts the character of Salman Khan spanning over 60 years, the actor will be seen sporting five different looks. It is also said that Khan is donning a never-seen-before lean look to portray the younger phase of character. We wish makers surprise us with a glimpse Salman’s new look.

Seeti maar dialogues

Just like Ali Abbas Zafar’s previous releases Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat too is said to be packed with whistle-worthy dialogues. As reported a while ago, teaser features a stirring dialogue, ‘Jante ho mere maa baba ne mera naam Bharat kyun rakha tha?’. Expect some more crackling lines coming!

Breath-taking stunts

As Salman Khan is playing a daredevil stuntman in the film, it is expected that some high-octane action sequences to be sure-shot featured in a teaser. Two months ago, also director Ali Abbas Zafar shared some pictures of the thrilling action sequence from ‘Maut Ka Kuwan’.

Patriotic touch

As the film is based on patriotic theme and the title Bharat itself is being named after Indian country, we expect patriotic feel in the teaser.

Epic sets

Excitement went sky-high when Salman Khan shared the stills from recreated Wagah Border. The look from stills was quite intriguing, and left the audience in awe and asking for more. It is also learned that teaser to be filled with some stunning visuals. As the sets of Wagah Border was one of the most-discussed aspects of Bharat, the makers might give a sight of it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!