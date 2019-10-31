Dabangg 3: The SUPER HOT Preity Zinta Meets The Swagger Salman Khan; Fans Start The Guess Game

Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next release Dabangg 3 and the actor is working hard towards making it a massive hit. Joining in to help Salman promote Dabangg 3 is the dimpled beauty Preity Zinta and below is all you need to know.

The recently released trailer of the film has received a good response and fans are already excited. Adding more to the excitement is the picture shared by Preity on Instagram. She shared a mysterious picture on Instagram and has left everyone intrigued.

In the picture, one can see Salman and Preity standing while their backs are facing the camera. Where Salman is in his Chulbul Pandey avatar, Preity can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with Police written on the back. She is also wearing a police cap.

With the picture, she wrote in the caption, “This Halloween I met someone special in U.P बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?”

Earlier Salman had also appreciated Shah Rukh Khan after the later saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager during the Diwali bash. Salman wrote, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag me koodkey, bujhaakey, bachaata hai.”

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20 this year and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sai Manjarekar and Khiccha Sudeep alongside Salman.

