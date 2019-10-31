The Bhoot Song From Housefull 4 – Making Video Out: It’s Crazier Than The Song!

Housefull 4 is definitely riding high on the box office as it has already crossed 100 crore mark in just five days. The music of the song has been successful for its humour and one of the most comic songs of the film is, ‘The Bhoot Song‘ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his quirkiest avatar.

Now the makers have shared the insights and shared the making of the song on social media. The video features the whole Housefull 4 family having immense laughter on the sets where they have not only shot the song but also had fun being on the sets.

In the making video of ‘The Bhoot Song‘, Akshay Kumar and the rest of the Housefull 4 cast and crew spotted playing cricket and Nawazuddin Siddiqui seen enjoying every bit of the song, no wonder ‘The Bhoot Song‘ has become one of the funniest songs of Housefull franchise.

Makers of Housefull 4 took to their social media and shared the making of ‘The Bhoot Song‘. They write, “Knock-knock! Who’s there?

Bhoot Raja. Bhoot Raja who? 👻

Bhoot Raja who brings a skele-ton of Fun, this #Halloween! 💀

Catch scary and funny making of #TheBhootSong. 🎃 #Housefull4

Housefull stars the ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

