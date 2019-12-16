Dabangg 3: Salman Khan AKA Chulbul Pandey Mania Spreads; Fan Club In J&K Books 100 Tickets

Salman Khan is all geared up with Dabangg 3 as his Chulbul Pandey avatar is creating a rage amongst his fans. While the movie is slated to arrive this week, the advance bookings are already hitting all the right notes with tickets that are getting sold like hotcakes. And we have come across one such instance right from Jammu and Kashmir.

There’s one video that is going viral over Twitter, in which we can see fans booking 100 tickets for the first day first show.

Check out the video below:

And The Tradition Continues… #SalmanKhanFanclub Jammu (J&K) has Again Booked 100 Tickets For #Dabangg3 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW On #20thDecember! 🔥

Courtesy – Admin –: rohit arora pic.twitter.com/EuQHIFoBkJ — Sαнιℓ Khan (@iBeingSahilkhan) December 16, 2019

From the video, we can all say that this Salman Khan starrer is set for a ‘rock n roll’ at the box office.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan said his father and famous screenwriter, Salim Khan, never trusted the superstar’s scripts.

Salman and the team of his upcoming film “Dabangg 3” recently shot for “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Kapil asked Salman if he shows his scripts to his father before finalising them. Salman said: “I didn’t narrate him the entire script of ‘Dabangg 3‘ but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it.”

Salman recalled: “I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop).”

Salman took up the role of cop Chulbul Pandey in 2010 with Dabangg. He returns as the maverick police officer in Dabangg 3.

