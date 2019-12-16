Vijay Deverakonda Beats The Likes Of Allu Arjun, Prabhas & Mahesh Babu To Achieve THIS Feat

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll in his filmy career. The actor who was last seen on the big screen in Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade is all busy these days with promotions of World Famous Lover. The young actor who is quite active on Instagram recently achieved a feat by beating the likes of Tollywood Superstars Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu.

The Arjun Reddy actor recently surpassed the 5 Million followers mark on Instagram leaving behind Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star Allu Arjun who has 4.6 million followers, Baahubali actor Prabhas’s 4 million followers and also the dashing Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu’s 3.8 million followers.

Vijay has been in the headlines for the past number of weeks all across following Malayalam actress Parvathy’s take on former’s film Arjun Reddy at film critic Anupama Chopra’s show.

The Geeta Govindam star also has been in news on being voted as the most searched South Indian celeb on Google.

Vijay’s upcoming release World Famous Lover has the actor opposite Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead. The film will hit big screens on 14t February. The film is been helmed by Kranti Madhav.

Post World Famous Lover, the actor will kick start Fighter which will be an out and out action film. The film will have Vijay as a boxer. The actor will soon undergo training in boxing as a part of his character’s preparation.

Fighter will be helmed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and produced by actor-producer Charmee Kaur. The film will be presented in Hindi by Karan Johar.

