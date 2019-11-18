Dabangg 3: This BTS Video Of Salman Khan Having Fun During The Shoot Of Hud Hud Song Will Make You Excited

Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is just around the corner and the makers of the movie have dropped a BTS video to give the fans a glimpse of the making of Hud Hud Dabangg song from the film. The song has taken over the nation and seeing the BTS video will only make you more excited.

The video of Hud Hud Dabangg was recently released and the fans are in awe of their favourite superstar. Salman gave off a more swagger twist to this song than one could imagine. The BTS video gives a glimpse into how Chulbul Pandey adds his own special twist to make things much more Dabangg.

Superstar Salman Khan has also started a new contest for the fans to figure out the new Hook step from the Hud Hud Song. The winners will get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person. Watch the song again for your chance to meet Pandey Ji.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December. The film marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar. She will essay the role of Salman’s lover from his younger days.

