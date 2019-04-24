Ranveer Singh is clearly touching new levels towards being a “Great Husband”. Just recently, a picture of him and Deepika went viral on social media in which he is seen carrying her shoes at a function. Fans loved the humble and loving attitude of Ranveer. And if that is not enough, Deepika has shared something which will surely melt your heart.

Deepika’s latest Instagram post is a pic of her with Ranveer and sister Anisha Padukone sharing a beautiful cuddle moment.

The picture is so heartwarming and immediately strikes a chord with everyone who loves their family. It also proves the fact that Ranveer doesn’t just loves Deepika but also adores her family.

Deepika captioned the pic as, “cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle!❤️ @ranveersingh @anishapadukone”

Fans clearly loved the latest pic by Deepika and couldn’t control their emotions.

“Love Love Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Best couple in the world ❤️ @ranveersingh ❤️ @deepikapadukone ❤️ u got the best husband in the world ……. He is pure gold.” a fan commented

Another one said,”Take me in too @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone”

Interestingly, Ranveer once said that he wants to be the “Husband Of The Millennium” and going by his ways we believe he will become “Brother-In-Law Of The Millennium” too.

