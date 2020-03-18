Coronavirus Pandemic: Ayushmann Khurrana Writes An Apt Poetry On Rich & Poor People & It’s Hard-Hitting!

Apart from films, Ayushmann Khurrana is highly popular on social media for his poetry. His poetries are loved by the netizens because most of the time they are so apt and relatable.

Recently the actor took to Twitter and shared 4 lines about how the ongoing Coronavirus scare has affected the lives of poor people. According to his poetry, while the rich people have got a chance to spend time with families, it’s the people who have to earn daily to maintain basic livelihood have been affected most.

His tweet read as, “Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya, Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein. -Ayushmann”

Ab ameer ka har din ravivaar ho gaya,

Aur gareeb hai apne somvaar ke intezaar mein.

Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai,

Aur gareeb hai apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein. -Ayushmann pic.twitter.com/vMONdqzqCG — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 18, 2020

As of now, 147 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India and the situation is very critical until the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which despite being a risky subject proved to be a successful film. The film did a lifetime business of more than 60 crores.

Earlier talking about SMZS’s success, Ayushmann told IANS, “When you do a film on a taboo topic, you have to first plan on how are you going to spread the message of the film to as many people as possible. So, for us, when we decided to take up an important subject like the legitimacy of same-s*x relationships, we decided to do it through humour. It is because of that decision ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ is a success today.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!