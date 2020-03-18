Coronavirus Pandemic: From Erica Fernandes To Hina Khan, TV Beauties Give Us The CHEAPEST Beauty Hacks

Now that the world has come to a standstill, we have a lot of time for ourselves. You can actually pamper yourself with self-care and love at home. Coronavirus pandemic is one of a kind situation where from trade to the entertainment sector, everything has been put on hold.

Honestly, this is the right time you take necessary self-care tips from your favourite television actress and try it at home. Yes, we are not kidding! Here are the top five television actresses from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes to Hina Khan with their beauty secrets that literally are the cheapest!

Erica Fernandez

Erica starts her day with a glass of regular water with a dash of lime in it. She then washes her face with a mild cleanser and religiously follows the CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) regime. After her CTM routine, she applies sunscreen without fail. She swears by homemade face packs and avoids using chemical-based products for her face.

Erica uses a home-made face pack to keep her skin glowing. Mix one teaspoon of rice & gram flour, two teaspoons of raw milk, three teaspoons of tomato juice and drops of lemon. Later, mix it well, apply it all over face and then wash your face after three minutes. She drinks plenty of water throughout the day. It helps her skin stay hydrated and fresh.

Hina Khan

Hina prefers DIY home masks any day over chemical products for her face. On what she uses to exfoliate her skin, Hina said: “I prefer home remedies like applying fresh tomato face pack, as it refreshes my skin. I also put malai on my face sometimes and also take steam to soften my skin. A mixture of dried orange rind and milk is great for exfoliating the skin. I also use milk and rose water on my skin to keep it supple.” She even said that she doesn’t like to apply makeup and is often spotted sans makeup.

Hina revealed that she washes her face with rose water in the morning and once she is done with the shoots, she wipes off the makeup with some good old coconut oil. Her favourite cream for moisturizing her skin in Lacto calamine lotion. She asserted the benefits of drinking water and said that one must have at least 12 glasses of water in a day.

Mrunal Thakur

During an interview, Mrunal revealed that Sunday is all about homemade facemasks for her. She will either apply a papaya mask on her face or scrub it with a mix of honey and sugar. Her favourite mask comprises of just honey and sugar. She revealed that she mixes a spoonful of brown sugar in two tablespoons of honey and scrubs her face gently with it. Mrunal advised to let the facemask on for a minute before you start scrubbing it on your face.

Sharing her grandma’s secret, Mrunal said, ” I remember when my grandma used to tell me that the best thing is to go to the kitchen and open the fridge, whatever you find, apply it on your face. Be it fruits, be it tomato, be it, honey. And trust me as I have dry skin, honey works wonders.”

Shivangi Joshi

Speaking to Pinkvilla about her glowing skin, Shivangi revealed all her DIY home remedies for skin. Shivangi revealed that she starts her day with some warm water with a dash of honey in it. Shivangi also spoke the homemade scrubs she swears by and two of her favourites are honey, brown sugar and coffee; tomato and sugar, mix it and scrub your face gently with it. She also revealed that her favourite makeup hack is to use lip tint as a blush on the cheeks too.

She also revealed that she drinks a lot of water throughout the day. Also, she removes her makeup before going to bed always. She then uses a mild face wash and put lots of moisturiser on the face. She also advised using sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

Divyanka Tripathi

Well, it’s not some expensive products she uses but a simple routine that led to her radiant skin and healthy strong hair. She has a very strict regime that she follows in order to retain this kind of beauty. She revealed her skincare routine to Her Zindagi and said, “Once I go back home (after the shoot) I have to remove my makeup properly, so I use oil cleanser by M.A.C. cosmetics.” She then revealed that she double cleanses the face with a face wash and follows CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) and adds, “I never skip this routine otherwise I will get a pimple.”

For her healthy hair, she puts oil and uses a hair mask whenever she’s not working. “I wash my hair with hot water and condition my hair with cold water. This makes my hair smooth.” She also uses a homemade scrub once or twice a week. All you need is sugar and rub it on your face in circular motion and results will surprise you. Sugar exfoliates the skin like nothing better.

For the face pack, she uses everything that’s available in the kitchen. She adds gram flour, turmeric in raw milk and make a slightly thick paste of the same. Apply it and leave it for ten minutes and take it off with lukewarm water. Isn’t useful?

So here it is, you beauty guide to achieve flawless skin like your favourite diva!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!