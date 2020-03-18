Prabhas Wraps Up Shoot Of Another Schedule Of His Upcoming #Prabhas20

Superstar Prabhas has a busy schedule ahead of him shooting for his upcoming film which fans are referring to as #Prabhas20.

Earlier, the director of the upcoming film Radha Krishna Kumar took to social media and shared a picture with the superstar and the team.

The team had wrapped up shooting for a major schedule of the movie.

The director took to social media and shared the picture with the caption, “Darling with his darlings back in Hyderabad #Prabhas20”.

Darling with his darlings back in Hyderabad #Prabhas20 pic.twitter.com/3fFTHzjjLJ — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 18, 2020

The Baahubali star was last seen in magnum opus movie Saaho. The movie was loved by fans across the nation for its high octane action and larger than life storyline.

Keeping up all the excitement, Prabhas will be seen next in Prabhas’ 20th film followed by Nag Ashwin’s directorial which is going to be a PAN-World release.

