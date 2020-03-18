The Kapil Sharma Show: Another Dig At Archana Puran Singh Over Taking Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Job!

It’s been a while now that Navjot Singh Sidhu made his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show and was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the special guest. However, neither Kapil Sharma nor his contemporaries like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda amongst others seem to be over the episode as they keep taking indirect funny digs at the actress for replacing their favourite. Here comes another!

In a recent episode, not only where Kapil, Krushna and Kiku were seen doing the usual – throwing punches on Archana Puran Singh, but they also made fun of Neha Kakkar along with Indian Idol. The show saw a recreation of a Goa Beach (which is also the name of a track by Neha and brother Tony Kakkar), followed by Chandan Prabhakar cracking a pun that said, “Consumption of roti strengthens your bones. Because the sound of kar, kar, kar, kar while breaking the bones will reach Indian Idol’s Neha Kar, kar, kar (Kakkar).”

Furthermore, Kiku Sharda in the following sequence asks Krushna Abhishek to why he is present, when instead he should be guarding their neighbourhood, or else the makers of Indian Idol may take over. To this, Kapil Sharma answered, “That wouldn’t happen because Archana Puran Singh is guarding it. She doesn’t let (Navjot Singh) Sidhu enter, how can she let Indian Idol people enter?”

Well, clearly the digs on Archana Puran Singh aren’t getting over anytime soon. But we love how sportingly she takes it all, rather than taking any sort of offence.

Previously, the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show has also been seen taking jibes at Navjot Singh Sidhu in his absence. Well, all we can hope for is his comeback, as it’s been longer than ever now!

