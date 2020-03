Coronavirus Outbreak: Release Date Of Roha Gera’s Feature ‘Is Love Enough? SIR’ Pushed Further 

The release date of Rohena Gera’s feature film “Is Love Enough? SIR” has been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The film was initially scheduled to release on March 20.

“Bearing in mind public health concerns and the advisory from the Health Ministry, we have decided to postpone the release of ‘SIR‘. We look forward to sharing our film with our home audience in India and will announce an updated release date as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we urge everyone to stay safe and take all necessary health precautions,” a statement from the makers said, announcing the change in the release date of the film, read.

The decision comes one day after the Delhi government officially announced the shutdown of all cinema halls in the Capital until March 31 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“Is Love Enough? SIR” features Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber and Marathi actress Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!