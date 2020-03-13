Samantha Akkineni Gives Befitting Reply On Being Called Flop Actress: "No Matter How Hard Heroines Work, Audience Never..."

Actress Samantha Akkineni has come a long way in her career. It was only last month when the actress completed her 10-year journey in films. Samantha who kickstarted her career in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave has numerous blockbuster hits under her belt in the form of Kaththi, Rangasthalam, S/O Sathyamurthy with various other films.

The versatile actress who is known to go extreme lengths to give complete justice to her characters which she portrays on the big screen had delivered three super hits last year down South with Majili, Oh! Baby and Super Deluxe.

However, Samantha’s first release of 2020, Jaanu failed to impress cinegoers following which many termed the actress as Flop Heroine.

As per a report from tollywood.net, Samantha in an interview with media had a befitting reply when asked about being called as flop actress.

Samantha stated that no matter how many flops a male star actor gives, people still beeline outside theatres to catch their films. But when it comes to heroines, people have a completely different perception, as they start pinpointing the actresses if the film doesn’t work well.

As she said, “If a star hero’ movie flops 3 times, the movie lovers will still go and watch the fourth movie. For them, even their favorite actor walking on the screen is enough. Unfortunately, they blame the heroine for the flop.”

Samantha also stated that actresses aren’t appreciated in a similar manner the way star actors are by the cine-goers.

“How much ever hard heroines work, audiences don’t appreciate. But if a star hero, in the movie, is just seen walking, they go gaga over him.” added the actress.

On the work front, Samantha has two big projects in her kitty in the form of Vignesh Shivan’s directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead. Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, the actress also has Ashwin Saravanan’s horror film.

Samantha will also be soon making her debut in the digital world with Family Man 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!