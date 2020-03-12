Coronavirus Outbreak: Parineeti Chopra Hits Out At ‘Overconfident’ Netizens!

The entire world is currently going through a scare of coronavirus as the outbreak is spreading in different countries across the globe. Contrary to the fear of an epidemic, COVID- 19 has also become a new meme material on social. Also, some of them are terming it as ‘overhyped’ topic of discussion. Addressing the same issue, Parineeti Chopra shared the post on social media.

Parineeti bashed those netizens who are calling an epidemic just ‘a hype on social media’. She also urged everyone to be alert and safe. She wrote, “GUYS STOP BEING OVERCONFIDENT AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a “hype on social media.” Stop saying “it only affects the elderly.” Stop saying “oh but the death rate of flu is more.” Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. Coronavirus is real. Its extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. And be safe. #coronavirus”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, many cinema halls in the Capital are waiting for an official government directive before shutting shop in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all movie theatres would remain shut in the city till March 31, while some theatres have already taken the decision.

“Delhi cinemas shall be closed as per government directives,” said an official announcement by Carnival cinemas.

Mohan Umrotkar, CEO, Carnival Cinemas, said: “The impact of coronavirus on the business and on general life shall be significant. We support the cause of prevention of COVID-19.” Umrotkar added that as far as Carnival Cinemas properties elsewhere inIndia goes, the chain’s “staff has been briefed on how to handle the situation in case of emergency,” reports IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!