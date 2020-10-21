Multi-faceted actor Sahil Vaid has over the years made everyone fall in love with his flawless acting, his charm, and his uncanny ability to portray diverse characters.

From earning appreciation for his outstanding performance in blockbuster movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, Bankchor to leaving the viewers astonished with his recent performance of a loyal friend who suffers from Cancer, Sahil Vaid has evolved as an actor. The gifted performer will now be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s recently announced film – ‘Coolie No. 1’.

While Sahil Vaid will also be seen in a totally new avatar in his upcoming web series ‘Socho Project’, he is also geared up to impress everyone with his part in Coolie No. 1 and shared, “I am totally excited and happy to be a part of Coolie no. 01 and moreover working with David Sir is a dream come true for me! I have grown up watching his films and always wanted to be mentored by a master film-maker like him. Also, it’s a great feeling to reunite with my dear friend Varun! I am looking forward to the release and hope the viewers appreciate my part in the movie!”

Let’s wait and watch as Sahil Vaid gets ready to entertain all of us with his fresh antics in Coolie No. 1! Are you excited?

