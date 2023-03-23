‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress Adah Sharma, who was seen in the action thriller film ‘Commando 3’, is busy shooting for ‘Commando 4’ and shared that she loves playing a cop on-screen and following a strict diet to be physically fit. She talked about staying on the banana diet.

Adah Sharma, who has been a pure vegetarian all her life, said: “Bananas are rich in potassium, good for the hair and skin, great for digestion. Bananas release a mood-regulating substance called tryptophan which is converted to serotonin in the brain. It elevates the mood and makes you happy. I’m very inspired by monkeys and gorillas. They eat bananas and seem so fun and energetic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actress got an opportunity to essay a police officer in the Commando franchise.

Adah Sharma added “You feel a sense of responsibility when you wear the police uniform for a role. I will be playing Bhavana Reddy again.”

Adah Sharma will next be seen in the Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story‘ based on true events.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar’s Live Performance On Kala Chashma Irks Avengers In A Crossover We Never Saw Coming, Netizens React “Inka Mooh Band Karo Yar Koi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News